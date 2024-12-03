Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In A Fullback

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles brought in a fullback on Tuesday.

Yes, you read that correctly – a fullback was signed by the Eagles.

Practice Squad: We have signed FB Khari Blasingame and have released WR John Ross. pic.twitter.com/NAuOpEJtK4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2024



Khari Blasingame is about as much of a fullback as he can be.

Switching from linebacker to running back while at Vanderbilt, he totaled just 997 rushing yards over three seasons in the SEC.

He went to the league in 2019 and has hung around ever since.

He’s played 66 games over the past five and a half seasons (including a few games for the Bears this year), but has just 13 receptions and 11 carries in that time. He’s been a rotational key to blocking on offense, however – appearing in 10 or more offensive snaps in 35 of those games and being just under 10 snaps several more times.

The point is that he has not been used as a half back but isn’t just playing on special teams to get those games under his belt.

The move may be a bit surprising, given the lack of fullbacks and usage of the position around the league. Despite that, however, the Eagles began using a fullback this year at times – utilizing linebacker Ben VanSumeren in the role on offense.

BVS remains on injured reserve and at this point is expected to spend the rest of the season there, perhaps leaving an opening for Blasingame to work his way into that role – be it through a spot on the 53-man roster or the Eagles utilizing his elevations.

The team also released John Ross. He had been on practice squad IR for a month and a half after being with the team since camp.

Since this is a practice squad move, this would not be the corresponding move to the Eagles waiving a veteran receiver from the 53-man the other day, though adding another veteran to the practice squad could make it more difficult to bring him back via that route.