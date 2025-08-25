Eagles Transactions: Jaguars Trade Fred Johnson Back To Birds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s two trades in one day for Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office.

Clearly, the team is watching the other teams in the league to see who is on the fringe or might be released.

Earlier in the day, it was another QB. On Sunday night, they secured additional offensive line depth.

The Jaguars agreed to send back Fred Johnson for just a seventh-round pick.

Another Eagles trade: Jaguars are sending OT Fred Johnson back to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, per sources. Johnson now returns to the team he played for from 2022-‘24. pic.twitter.com/e5jEXujanz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

As with the earlier trade, the draft compensation isn’t too big of a deal in 2026 with the Eagles expecting to have 12 other picks (and Roseman likely to add more 2027 picks starting soon).

Johnson is a huge pickup, however. With Tyler Steen taking over as the presumptive starter, the Eagles didn’t have anyone as a “battle tested/proven” option as depth once Johnson headed back to his home state of Florida in free agency.

Johnson started six games for the Eagles last season, filling in at both left and right tackle, as needed.

He was a huge depth piece and will figure to be again this coming season.

Johnson had originally revived his career when he signed with Philadelphia and Jeff Stoutland turned him around (by Johnson’s own comments).

The Eagles had waived QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson earlier in the day, which means they have an open spot for Johnson already.