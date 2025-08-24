Eagles Transactions: Birds Acquire Sam Howell From Vikings

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In another injury blow, the Eagles saw Tanner McKee, perhaps the team’s most important backup, suffer a finger injury in camp that may have him sidelined for the start of the season.

That comes after rookie Kyle McCord has continued to look terrible in preseason games and Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not see a snap in the final preseason game after his own lackluster performances in the first two games.

Well, the Eagles front office decided to make a move, as Howie often does, and complete a trade with the Vikings.

On Sunday, the team acquired Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

We have agreed to acquire QB Sam Howell and a 2026 6th-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2027 7th-round pick. We have waived/injured DB Lewis Cine. pic.twitter.com/EXb7p6tCyq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2025

Trading a round back in the next draft is no real loss for the Birds since they have 13 picks right now (assuming they are awarded the comp picks expected) and at least seven of those picks will be higher than the one they traded back from. The Eagles had three fifth-round picks already and are expecting a fourth from the compensatory formula.

Then the team moved their final pick from the 2027 draft (where they have not pushed out extra picks to, yet) to complete the deal.

Howell brings a more established veteran to the team’s QB room if McKee is unavailable. The former Washington draft pick was the team’s starter in 2023 and put up 3.946 yards on a 63.4% completion percentage. The problem: his 21 touchdowns were matched by a league-high 21 interceptions.

He also led the league in taking sacks (65) that year, which is partially on him and partially on a garbage front the Commanders were running out there. Ideally, that will be less of a problem in Philly than it would in the pre-successful Washington or his last season with the Seahawks.

With McKee’s status up in the air, it is unknown exactly how high Howell may start on the depth chart. That said, a trade like this right before cuts would seem to indicate he has a spot on the 53-man. He will not have much time to learn the offense, however.

In order to make room for him on their roster, the Eagles waived former Georgia top-pick Lewis Cine, who was brought in last year and got more than a full offseason with the team but evidently did not impress folks enough, though his health has been an issue and could have hindered his chances there.