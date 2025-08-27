Eagles Transactions: Willie Lampkin, Hughlett In While McCollum, Keegan Out

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The roster is already changing.

Though no Eagles were claimed off waivers, the Burds did make a claim of their own – Rams C Willie Lampkin.

Eagles claimed former Rams center Willie Lampkin on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025



Lampkin appeared in 61 games in college, largely playing guard. He was a center with the Rams, however, who lose an impressive preseason center a year after they claimed Dylan McMahon from the Eagles.

Tristin McCollum is the odd man out to clear the roster spot.

To make room for center Willie Lampkin, the Eagles now have waived safety Tristan McCollum. https://t.co/UTNvDMPR8Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

It’s a surprise given they only had four on the 53-man roster and two have spent much of the preseason injured.

It seems a certainty McCollum will be on the practice squad if not claimed.

The team also re-added LS Charley Hughlett.

Eagles have re-signed Charlie Hughlett to the 53-man roster. Good roster move by Howie Roseman, who gets an extra player through to the 53-man roster through the initial cuts and keeps Hughlett, who was always going to be the team’s long snapper — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 27, 2025

His roster spot comes at the expense of Trevor Keegan, who the team opts to move on from likely as a result of adding an OL off waivers.