Eagles Transactions: Willie Lampkin, Hughlett In While McCollum, Keegan Out

By
Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Published7 hours ago on August 27, 2025

Charley Hughlett, Browns

The roster is already changing.

Though no Eagles were claimed off waivers, the Burds did make a claim of their own – Rams C Willie Lampkin.


Lampkin appeared in 61 games in college, largely playing guard. He was a center with the Rams, however, who lose an impressive preseason center a year after they claimed Dylan McMahon from the Eagles.

Tristin McCollum is the odd man out to clear the roster spot.

It’s a surprise given they only had four on the 53-man roster and two have spent much of the preseason injured.

It seems a certainty McCollum will be on the practice squad if not claimed.

The team also re-added LS Charley Hughlett.

His roster spot comes at the expense of Trevor Keegan, who the team opts to move on from likely as a result of adding an OL off waivers.