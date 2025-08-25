Eagles

Eagles Transactions: Darian Kinnard Traded To Packers

Paul Bowman photo
By
Paul Bowman
Author photo
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).

All posts by Paul Bowman
Sports Editor

Published5 hours ago on August 24, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Darian Kinnard

First it was a QB, then it was a worthwhile reunion.

Now make it three trades in one day for Howie Roseman.

Shortly after acquiring Johnson once again, the Eagles recouped some of that value by sending Darian Kinnard to the Packers.


The sixth-round pick is in the 2027 draft, so the deals together is swapping Kinard for Johnson and delaying the late pick one year.

That’s a deal that’d be hard to pass up when offered like that.

Yes, Kinard has won three straight Super Bowls, but he’s not been much of a contributor.  In fact, he played three snaps on offense for the Eagles last year outside the final game of the year where they only played their depth guys. He played 0 offensive snaps over the previous two years with Kansas City.

Really, the deal gives the Eagles an extra roster spot to keep someone like Kendall Lamm or Brett Toth, both of whom have had more experience and success playing meaningful snaps at the NFL level.