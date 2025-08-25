Eagles Transactions: Darian Kinnard Traded To Packers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

First it was a QB, then it was a worthwhile reunion.

Now make it three trades in one day for Howie Roseman.

Shortly after acquiring Johnson once again, the Eagles recouped some of that value by sending Darian Kinnard to the Packers.

A hat trick of trades today for the Eagles: Philadelphia now is acquiring a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for offensive tackle Darian Kennard, per sources. It is the third Eagles trade today, and the second involving an OT. The Eagles also traded… pic.twitter.com/JSQxVTmlxh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025



The sixth-round pick is in the 2027 draft, so the deals together is swapping Kinard for Johnson and delaying the late pick one year.

That’s a deal that’d be hard to pass up when offered like that.

Yes, Kinard has won three straight Super Bowls, but he’s not been much of a contributor. In fact, he played three snaps on offense for the Eagles last year outside the final game of the year where they only played their depth guys. He played 0 offensive snaps over the previous two years with Kansas City.

Really, the deal gives the Eagles an extra roster spot to keep someone like Kendall Lamm or Brett Toth, both of whom have had more experience and success playing meaningful snaps at the NFL level.