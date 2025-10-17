Eagles vs. Carson Wentz: Philadelphia Looks to Regain Defensive Swagger as Former QB Likely Starts for Vikings

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Carson Wentz will start for the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles — the team that once drafted him to be its franchise quarterback.

Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy remains limited in practice with a shoulder injury, while Wentz has been a full participant all week and is trending toward another start. For the Eagles, who are looking to get back in the win column, this matchup presents a timely opportunity to rediscover their rhythm and swagger on both sides of the ball.

Wentz has faced the Eagles just once since leaving Philadelphia — and it was a long day for him. On September 25, 2022, as Washington’s starting quarterback, he completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and was sacked nine times, including two by Brandon Graham. The Eagles’ defense dominated from start to finish, swarming Wentz in a statement win that helped fuel their NFC title run that season.

Carson Wentz is projected to start again for Minnesota when they play the Eagles. Wentz is 0-1 against the Birds. 9/25/22 w/ WSH: 25/43, 211 Yds, sacked 9 times, 2 by BG pic.twitter.com/ICiQvWAEgM — Mike Lipinski | @SportsTalkPHL (@themikelipinski) October 15, 2025

Now, with the Vikings potentially turning to Wentz again, the Eagles have a chance to replicate that kind of defensive dominance. The unit is getting healthier, and coordinator Vic Fangio’s group will be eager to apply pressure early and often — just as they did a few seasons ago.

For the Birds, Sunday isn’t just about facing a familiar quarterback — it’s about reestablishing the tone for the rest of the season, tightening up defensively, and reminding the NFC that when the Eagles are clicking, few teams can match their intensity or physicality.