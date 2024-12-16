NFC Playoff Picture: Number One Seed in Play for the Philadelphia Eagles

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The number one seed in the NFC playoffs is now in sight for the surging Philadelphia Eagles. Winners of 10-games in-a-row including a statement 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Eagles are now tied with the Detroit Lions with a 12-2 record thanks to the Lions’ 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bill on Sunday Night Football.

However, the Birds do not control their own destiny just yet.

Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture for the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs heading into a crucial Monday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings and what it means for the Eagles’ quest for home field advantage in the playoffs.

Current NFC Playoff Picture*

X-#1 Detroit Lions (12-2), #1 NFC North: Despite Sunday’s loss to Buffalo, the Lions maintain the number one seed in the NFC playoffs…for now. That could change pending the outcome of Monday’s Bears-Vikings matchup in Minneapolis on MNF. A Minnesota win would lead to a three-way tie atop the NFC between Detroit, Minnesota, and Philadelphia. While the Lions would have the tiebreak over both teams (a week 7 win over Minnesota & an 8-1 NFC record), the Lions still have to close out the season against the Vikings. | Remaining Schedule: at Chicago (12/22), at San Francisco (Mon, 12/30), vs. Minnesota (12/5)

X-#2 Philadelphia Eagles (12-2), #1 NFC East: The Eagles quieted a lot of doubters with a 27-13 win over a very good Pittsburgh Steelers team on Sunday afternoon in South Philadelphia. The winners of 10-straight, the Birds have moved into a statistical tie with Detroit for the number one seed in the NFC playoffs. The Eagles three remaining games feature division opponents and a legitimate opportunity to close out the 2024-25 NFL regular season on a 13-game win streak. | Remaining Schedule: vs. Washington (12/22), vs. Dallas (12/29), vs. NYG (1/5).

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6), #1 NFC South: A win over the Los Angeles Chargers has given the Bucs some breathing room in the NFC South race. Tampa and the LA Rams are in a dog fight for the number three seed in the NFC playoffs with the Bucs having a one-game lead over LA thanks to a 6-3 conference record. | Remaining Schedule: at Dallas (12/22), vs. Panthers (12/29), vs. New Orleans (1/5)

#4 Los Angeles Rams (8-6), #1 NFC West: Los Angeles will need to win out to take the NFC West title. They have two games remaining against division foes Arizona and Seattle. LA could jump to the number three seed depending on how Tampa finishes off the regular season. | Remaining Schedule: at NYJ (12/22), vs. Cardinals (12/29), vs. Seattle (1/5)

X-#5 Minnesota Vikings (11-1), Wild Card #1: Minnestoa clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs thanks to Seattle’s loss on Sunday. Sam Darnold and company can move into a tie with Detroit and Philadelphia with a win over the hapless Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. While Detroit has the tiebreaker for the NFC North, Minnesota will close out their regular season against the Lions on 1/5 in potential matchup for the number one seed. | Remaining Schedule: vs. Chicago (Min, 12/19), at Seattle (12/22), vs. Green Bay (12/29), at Detroit (1/5)

#6 Green Bay Packers (10-4), Wild Card #2: The Packers are likely locked into the second wild card spot thanks to their division record. There is an outside change the Pack could move up to the number five seed if Minnesota struggles over the next few weeks. Green Bay is likely to clinch a playoff spot as early as this weekend against New Orleans. | Remaining Games: vs. New Orleans (12/22), at Minnesota (12/29), vs. Chicago (1/5)

#7 Washington Commanders (9-5), Wild Card #3: After a tremendous start to the season, the Commanders are hanging on for dear life. Washington just hung on to beat a bad New Orleans team in the final moments of Sunday’s game. The Commanders will welcome a surging Philadelphia Eagles team to Landover, MD for a key Week 16 matchup. | Remaining Schedule: vs. Philadelphia (12/22), vs. Atlanta (12/29), at Dallas (1/5)

Others in the Hunt

#8 Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

#9 Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

#10 Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

*- as of Monday, December 16 at 12:45 PM

X- Clinched playoff berth