5 Things to Watch for: Eagles vs. Vikings Week 7 — Carson Wentz Reunion, Jalen Carter’s Return, and a Chance to Get Right

After back-to-back losses that have exposed cracks on both sides of the ball, the Philadelphia Eagles are desperate to steady the ship and reestablish themselves as legitimate NFC contenders. Standing in their way Sunday is a familiar face — former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who’ll get the start for the Minnesota Vikings with J.J. McCarthy sidelined by injury. It’s a matchup rich with storylines: the Eagles aiming to halt a two-game skid, and Wentz looking to prove he still belongs in the league — especially against the franchise that drafted him, believed in him, and ultimately moved on.

Here are five things to watch for when the Eagles take on the Vikings in Week 7.

Carson Wentz vs. The Birds For the second time since his trade out of Philadelphia, Carson Wentz will line up against the franchise that once viewed him as its long-term cornerstone . The last meeting wasn’t pretty — the Eagles’ defense dismantled Wentz and Washington, piling up nine sacks for a staggering 58 yards lost in a blowout win. This time around, the matchup feels different. The Eagles’ pass rush isn’t quite the same relentless force it was then, and Wentz, now in Minnesota, has looked surprisingly steady since taking over for the injured J.J. McCarthy. He’s 2-1 as a starter with 759 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions — and still flashes the mobility and improvisation that once made him the face of the franchise. It didn’t count due to a hold, but fun scramble drill from Carson Wentz and Jalen Nailor pic.twitter.com/RhvolUFyrS — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) October 7, 2025

Jalen Carter’s Return Could Change Everything Upfront

The Eagles are expected to get a major boost on the defensive line this week with Jalen Carter likely returning after missing the Giants game with a heel injury. Carter hasn’t exactly lived up to the dominant form he flashed in the past, drawing criticism both locally and nationally for an underwhelming start to the season. His production has dipped, and his impact hasn’t been nearly as consistent — but even a 75-percent version of Carter demands attention. His blend of power and quickness forces offenses to adjust protections and account for him on every snap.

For Minnesota, that could mean shifting blocking schemes or relying more heavily on double teams in the interior — which, in turn, could open up lanes for edge rushers like to get home. The Eagles’ defensive front hasn’t looked the same without Carter clogging the middle and collapsing pockets, and his presence alone could tilt the balance back in Philadelphia’s favor.

The Vikings Wide Receivers vs. the Eagles Secondary Much like the Eagles’ A.J. Brown, Vikings star Justin Jefferson has had a sluggish start to the 2025 season — at least by his standards. The two-time First-Team All-Pro hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1 against Chicago, but he’s heating up at the right time with back-to-back 120-yard performances. The difference? The return of Jordan Addison, whose presence has forced defenses to play Jefferson more honestly after his three-game suspension. Expect a marquee matchup on the outside, as Jefferson likely draws Quinyon Mitchell in coverage. Mitchell has been a full participant in practice this week after missing much of the loss to the Giants with a hamstring issue. If both are at full strength, this one-on-one could define the afternoon. On the opposite side, Adoree’ Jackson is expected to start — a spot that’s been a revolving door and a persistent headache for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio all season. A “Get Right Game” Against the Vikings Run Defense?

Could Sunday’s trip to Minneapolis be just what the Eagles need to rediscover their offensive identity? The Vikings’ run defense has been one of the league’s weakest units so far, ranking 26th overall while surrendering 132.2 yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry. Two opposing backs have already eclipsed the 100-yard mark against them this season. Injuries have played a major role — Minnesota’s front seven has been banged up, with veteran linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel nursing an injury and edge rusher Jonathan Greenard limited in practice due to a hamstring issue. That combination could play right into the Eagles’ favor as they aim to get back to basics: winning at the line of scrimmage and leaning on Saquon Barkley, with a healthy dose of designed runs from Jalen Hurts to keep the defense honest.

Bringing Back the Swagger

Speaking of getting back to basics, the Eagles spent the week preaching a return to what made them champions: physical dominance up front, suffocating defense, and that unmistakable swagger that fueled their Super Bowl LIX run. Of course, talk is cheap unless it translates on the field — and after two straight losses, the Eagles know that better than anyone. Still, the mood around the NovaCare Complex suggests a team ready to reestablish itself. If the renewed focus on the line of scrimmage and defensive discipline carries over into Sunday, the Vikings might find themselves serving as Philadelphia’s first statement win in weeks.