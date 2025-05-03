Penn State Football Recruiting: Terry Wiggins Becomes Sixth Commit From PA In 2026 Cycle

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Penn State’s staff has been having incredible success with PA prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.

This weekend, the program secured their sixth commitment from the state in the form of linebacker Terry Wiggins.

The Coatesville native becomes the sixth player in the state’s top ten to select Penn State.

This latest commitment follows Isaac Chukwurah’s commitment last week (and his proceeding to shoot up the rankings).

Wiggins is the first linebacker to join PSU’s 2026 recruiting class.

Cancelling his future visits, Wiggins was being pursued by many schools, including Pitt, Kentucky, Syracuse, Michigan State, and others.

The 14-player class now has nine composite four star prospects and is well in the hunt for PA’s top-ranked player in the cycle (Joey O’Brien) as well as a potential legacy and sibling recruit who is visiting the campus this weekend in the form of 5-star athlete Brandon Arrington.

The recruiting class is ranked fifth overall, behind only USC in the B1G – and they already have 27 commitments in the class.