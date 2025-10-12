Penn State QB Drew Allar Out for Season; Ethan Grunkemeyer to Start for Nittany Lions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In addition to Penn State’s demoralizing loss to Northwestern on Saturday, insult has now been added to injury — literally. The Nittany Lions have lost starting quarterback Drew Allar for the remainder of the season, a blow that likely marks the end of his time in State College.

Head coach James Franklin confirmed the news following the game, saying:

Yeah, so Drew will be done for the year. The reason I turned and looked is I do not release that information until I clear it with the kid and the family. And I talked to Drew, but I had not heard back from the family before I came in here.

With Allar sidelined, redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer will now step in as Penn State’s starting quarterback. Grunkemeyer is largely untested, having appeared in just five games over two seasons with limited live-action experience. His development will be thrown into the spotlight as the Nittany Lions attempt to salvage what’s left of their season.

The loss of Allar compounds what’s quickly becoming a lost year in Happy Valley. Once viewed as a College Football Playoff National Championship contender, Penn State now faces uncertainty at quarterback and mounting frustration across the fanbase.

For Allar, the injury could mark the end of his college career. Having played in six games this season all but eliminates a medical redshirt and with the NFL Draft on the horizon his future in blue and white looks doubtful.

As for Franklin and Penn State, the pressure only grows. The offense has sputtered, the team has regressed, and now their leader under center is gone. Things might only get worse as Penn State faces a bevy of Top 25 opponents down the stretch.