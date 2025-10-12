Penn State Football Recruits Decommit From 2027 Class After Franklin Firing

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Penn State has officially fired James Franklin.

A season of championship expectations came crashing down after the team started 0-3 in B1G play this year, with Franklin appearing to have the team unprepared for both bottom feeders UCLA and Northwestern on back-to-back Saturdays.

In the fallout, the Nittany Lions have lost their 2027 recruiting class entirely.

Last week, the class stood at four members.

Even before the embarrassment against Northwestern Saturday, four-star WR Khalil Taylor backed out of his commitment, so this started even before the firing and one could argue it has more to do with the losing.

But within an hour of Franklin’s firing, five-star OL Layton Von Brandt, four-star defender Gabriel Jenkins, and five-star running back Kemon Spell all announced they are also decommitting.

That leaves the class vacant, where it can be expected to stay until a new head coach is brought in along with the potential of new coordinators and coaches.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 OT Layton Von Brandt has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals The 6’6 270 OT is ranked as the No. 28 Recruit in the 2027 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/nahnWxww3a pic.twitter.com/bJF44tHFbq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 12, 2025

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Gabriel Jenkins has Decommitted from Penn State He’s ranked as the No. 13 LB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)https://t.co/az2d3Khl7d pic.twitter.com/BsAZDIG8CH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 12, 2025

NEWS: Four-star 2027 RB Kemon Spell has decommitted from Penn State, a source tells ESPN. Spell is ESPN’s No. 1 running back in the 2027 class. He follows OT Layton Von Brandt as the second top 35 recruit to leave the Nittany Lions’ class upon James Franklin’s departure. pic.twitter.com/pyf9YXt1Ib — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 12, 2025

It’s possible the recruits could be targeted and brought back by the new coach, when announced, but the players will keep their options open.