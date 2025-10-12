Penn State Hits Rock Bottom: James Franklin’s Seat Boils After Stunning Loss to Northwestern

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Just when James Franklin thought things couldn’t get worse, his team actually took the field on Saturday.

The embattled Penn State coach was booed before kickoff, and then again after the final whistle — a fitting soundtrack to a disaster that’s now officially a trend. The Nittany Lions dropped their third straight game, this time to Northwestern, 22–21, and for the second week in a row, they did it as a 20-plus point favorite.

That’s not a stumble. That’s a collapse.

Fire Franklin chants erupt as Northwestern hands Penn State it’s 3rd straight loss #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/Y48GRYhdHG — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) October 11, 2025

Same Script, Worse Ending

Northwestern, a team that hadn’t won in Beaver Stadium in more than a decade, looked tougher, smarter, and far more composed. Caleb Komolafe ran for 72 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Preston Stone threw for 163 and a score. Jack Olsen nailed three field goals.

Penn State? They threw an interception in the end zone, racked up six first-half penalties, and lost their starting quarterback. Drew Allar went down with a leg injury in the fourth quarter — likely ending his season — while the offense sputtered into another lifeless finish.

Even with the game on the line, the Nittany Lions looked like a team trying not to lose instead of one trying to win.

When it was over, Franklin once again tried to take ownership — “I take full responsibility,” he said. The problem? We’ve heard that line before. At this point, it sounds more like a reflex than anything meaningful.

“I take full responsibility for all of it. I hired all the staff, I recruited all the players. I believe in all of them. But we’re not getting it done right now.” James Franklin’s post-game comments

This Ain’t Bad Luck — It’s Bad Football

Today’s loss marks the fifth time under Franklin that Penn State has lost at least three in a row. You don’t get that kind of consistency without earning it.

This isn’t about one bad play or one unlucky bounce. It’s about a program that looks broken — soft on the field, stubborn off it, and completely disconnected from the fanbase that once believed in it. The so-called “White Out” magic? Gone. The offensive creativity? Missing. The Penn State swagger? Now replaced by boos echoing through Beaver Stadium.

Franklin built a good brand, but right now it feels like he’s running a business more than a football team. And the product is getting harder to sell. Just ask the recruits.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 WR Khalil Taylor has Decommitted from Penn State, he tells me for @rivals The 5’11 185 WR from Pittsburgh, PA had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since March He’s ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/QhCvgldTUu pic.twitter.com/NKxnGyfX2h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 10, 2025

Penn State’s Stuck … For Now

Here’s the kicker — literally and figuratively. Franklin’s buyout is massive. The kind of number that makes even the wealthiest boosters pause before signing the check. So, yes, Penn State fans are stuck with him for now.

But then again, this is college football. And if there’s one thing boosters hate more than losing, it’s being embarrassed on Saturdays.

Sometimes, where there’s a will, there’s a way.