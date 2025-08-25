Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2025 Cuts

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Like the rest of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles have some decisions to make. The Birds must trim their roster from 90 player to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 PM EDT. Most cuts will be obvious but there’s interesting battles being waged especially in the defensive backfield.

Stay right here for the latest Eagles roster cuts as the Birds trim to their 53-man roster ahead of their September 4 opener on Thursday to kick off the NFL’s season against the Dallas Cowboys.

This page will be updated throughout the day as more signings are announced. Check back for updates. The Eagles currently have 14/17 spots filled.

Eagles Part With Veteran QB

The Eagles waived veteran Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday. The team had acquired him as part of the Kenny Pickett trade, but it just didn’t work out.