Eagles Roster Moves: Patrick Johnson Signed To Active Roster

Paul Bowman
Sports Editor

Published5 hours ago on September 08, 2025

The team had cut OL Kenyon Green this past weekend but did not have an immediate coinciding move.

On Monday, the team announced it was Patrick Johnson who would be the beneficiary.

He is now part of the active roster.

Johnson may not get many reps as an edge rusher, but the loss of Ben VanSumeren on special teams means they need another ace in that role and Johnson could fill that void.

Johnson was a draft pick of the Eagles and spent much of last season elsewhere for the first time in his career before he wanted to return this offseason – and it appears that decision is paying off for him as he is back on the 53-man.

He played last week as a practice squad elevation.

RB Montrell Johnson grabs the practice squad spot he vacates. Johnson had previously been with the team this offseason before being cut to set the 53-man roster.

Hollin Pierce also returns after being waived on September 3. His spot comes at the expense of Elijah Cooks,

 