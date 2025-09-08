Eagles Roster Moves: Patrick Johnson Signed To Active Roster

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The team had cut OL Kenyon Green this past weekend but did not have an immediate coinciding move.

On Monday, the team announced it was Patrick Johnson who would be the beneficiary.

He is now part of the active roster.

We’ve signed OLB Patrick Johnson to the active roster, signed RB Montrell Johnson and OL Hollin Pierce to the Practice Squad, and released WR Elijah Cooks from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/RZbM7GyZwA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2025

Johnson may not get many reps as an edge rusher, but the loss of Ben VanSumeren on special teams means they need another ace in that role and Johnson could fill that void.

Johnson was a draft pick of the Eagles and spent much of last season elsewhere for the first time in his career before he wanted to return this offseason – and it appears that decision is paying off for him as he is back on the 53-man.

He played last week as a practice squad elevation.

RB Montrell Johnson grabs the practice squad spot he vacates. Johnson had previously been with the team this offseason before being cut to set the 53-man roster.

Hollin Pierce also returns after being waived on September 3. His spot comes at the expense of Elijah Cooks,