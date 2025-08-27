Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building 2025 Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster yesterday. Following several days of cuts, the team is now looking to establish their 16-man practice squad.

The players on the practice squad can be elevated for several game days and get to stick with the team, allowing them to develop and continue to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles went heavy on defense with this year’s 53-man roster, so it’s likely to see more offensive depth find their way to the practice squad this year.

As of Wednesday, the Eagles have started to bring some players in.

Right now, the Eagles Practice Squad includes:

TE EJ Jenkins

S Andre’ Sam

QB Kyle McCord

DB Brandon Johnson

LB Chance Campbell

WR Elijah Cooks

OG Kenyon Green

OLB Patrick Johnson

TE Cameron Latu

WR Terrace Marshall

CB Parry Nickerson

OT Hollin Pierce

OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland

RB Audric Estime

This page will be updated throughout the day as more signings are announced. Check back for updates.