Flyers vs. Utah Preview: The Inaugural Meeting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers saw another lead get away in a frustrating Saturday afternoon loss to the Bruins. On Sunday night, they go from facing one of the NHL’s most legendary franchises, celebrating their centennial season, to a team in their first NHL season.

The Flyers welcome the Utah Hockey Club to Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night to close out a three-in-four week.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Utah Hockey Club GP G A P Travis Konecny 27 13 18 31 Clayton Keller 26 7 16 23 Matvei Michkov 25 11 13 24 Dylan Guenther 26 10 12 22 Travis Sanheim 27 5 12 17 Logan Cooley 26 6 15 21 Sean Couturier 26 6 9 15 Nick Schmaltz 26 4 17 21 Owen Tippett 27 7 7 14 Mikhail Sergachev 26 7 10 17

Matvei Michkov scored twice on Saturday for his third straight multi-point game. The rookie has seen points in his last three games, including three goals.

Nick Schmaltz is currently on a hot streak with points in five of his last seven games. He has four points in his last three games, and eight points in the last seven games.

Ivan Fedotov is expected to start for the Flyers. Fedotov allowing two goals on seven shots in the first period on Thursday before being pulled in the Flyers’ eventual loss to the Panthers.

Jaxson Stauber gets the start for Utah. Stauber got the win in his only start of the season last Saturday, making 29 saves in a shutout against Vegas. This is only his second start of the season and eighth start of his career.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Nick Deslauriers (injury), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Utah Scratches: Mavric Lamoureux (injury), Sean Durzi (injury), John Marino (injury), Vladislav Kolyachonok (healthy), Liam O’Brien (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup, but any decisions will be announced closer to game time.

No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup, but any decisions will be announced closer to game time. Utah: There are no changes to the Utah lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (17.3% – 24th), Utah (16.9% – 25th)

Flyers (17.3% – 24th), Utah (16.9% – 25th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (81.0% – 11th), Utah (77.3% – 23rd)

Flyers (81.0% – 11th), Utah (77.3% – 23rd) Milestone Watch Scott Laughton needs two goals to reach 100 for his career. Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch