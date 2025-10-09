5 Philadelphia Eagles Stats That Could Decide TNF Game vs. NY Giants

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles and Giants renew their NFC East rivalry under the lights on Thursday Night Football — a stage that has historically favored Philadelphia. As the Birds look to keep pace atop the division, several key trends could play a major role in determining the outcome. From Jalen Hurts’ past success against New York to the Giants’ ongoing struggles against the run, the matchup sets up well for an Eagles team built on balance and physicality. Add in Philly’s proven dominance on Thursdays and their recent series control over the Giants, and it’s clear there are several factors tilting in their favor.

Here are five stats and trends that could decide the game for the Eagles on TNF.

Eagles Run Game vs. Giants Rush Defense

The Eagles’ ground game has a prime opportunity to dominate against a Giants defense that has struggled to contain the run all season. Ranked as the sixth-worst rush defense in the league, New York has surrendered six rushing touchdowns — including two explosive runs of over 40 yards. That porous front seven could spell trouble against an Eagles offense built around physicality and balance. With Saquon Barkley looking to make a statement against his former team and a deep rotation of backs capable of wearing down defenders, Philadelphia could control the tempo early and often by keeping the chains — and the clock — moving on the ground.

Eagles Passing Game vs. Giants Passing Defense

The Giants’ secondary hasn’t fared much better, ranking in the bottom ten in passing yards allowed per game at 253.2. While they’ve given up six passing touchdowns, it’s notable that only one has gone for 40+ yards. That plays directly into the Eagles’ offensive style, which thrives on quick reads, short to intermediate routes, and yards after the catch. Expect Jalen Hurts to exploit the soft zones with passes to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert — especially off play-action/RPO looks generated by the running game. If the Giants can’t tighten up their front, the Eagles’ balanced attack could prove too much to handle.

Jalen Hurts Against the Giants as a Starter

Hurts has enjoyed steady success against the Giants throughout his career, posting a 5-2 record as a starter since 2021. Over those matchups, he’s thrown for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns while adding another dimension with his legs — twice rushing for 77 yards in a single game. Although he’s also thrown six interceptions against New York, half of them came in his very first start against the Giants back in November 2021, showing how much he’s grown since then as both a passer and a decision-maker. Given the Giants’ ongoing struggles against the run, designed quarterback runs and read-option plays could once again be a difference-maker.

Thursday Night’s Have Been Friendly to the Birds

Thursdays have traditionally been kind to the Eagles, who boast an impressive 21-7 all-time record in games played on that day. The Birds already added to that success earlier this season with a primetime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Since the NFL officially introduced its Thursday Night Football slate in 2006, Philadelphia has gone 9-5 in those nationally televised matchups. The short week often challenges teams’ preparation and recovery, but the Eagles have consistently thrived under those conditions.

Eagles Domination Over the Giants

Since Hurts took over as the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2021, Philadelphia has dominated the rivalry with the New York Giants, posting a 7-2 record over that span. One of those losses came in January 2024 when the Eagles rested their starters in the regular season finale. During that stretch, the Birds have outscored the Giants 240-163. Philadelphia has scored 28 or more points in five of those nine meetings, while holding New York to 17 points or fewer in five contests. It’s been a one-sided series in recent years — a reflection of the Eagles’ overall superiority in recent years.