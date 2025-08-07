Phillies Aaron Nola’s Road Back to South Philly Makes Stop In Lehigh Valley

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Allentown, PA: There is a certain feel when a player makes a rehab start and that is what we saw on Wednesday night from Coca-Cola Park as Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola, working his way back from a rib and ankle injury, would make his 2nd rehab start with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. They would do battle with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

This would be Aaron Nola’s first time pitching in Lehigh Valley since 2017.

Lineup:

How the game went:

Nola would run into some trouble in the 1st inning, which saw him throw 28 pitches but only give up 1 run.

For the rest of his start, he would have better control. This saw him have a stretch of 8 out of 9 retired before he left the game in the 4th inning with 2 outs.

Aaron Nola would record 3 strikeouts in this start.

Hey, @Phillies fans, a familiar face is nearing a return 👀 Former All-Star Aaron Nola uses his four-pitch arsenal to strike out 3 batters over 3 2/3 innings in his second @IronPigs rehab start: pic.twitter.com/obS5vOQt7V — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 6, 2025

Aaron Nola’s final line in his 2nd rehab start: 3.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, on 69 pitches with 40 for strikes.

A breakdown of pitch locations during Nola’s outing:

Postgame:

Aaron Nola on his outing:

What can Aaron Nola take away from his start?

Aaron Nola on what was the most important takeaways from his start tonight: “I think the most important part is feeling good and then command. Making sure the ball is coming out good.” Said his delivery was better tonight than in first start. #Phillies pic.twitter.com/QlhbVDek7V — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) August 6, 2025

Aaron Nola would also say that he would make one more rehab start when they are on the road in Buffalo next week. Then, if things go well, he would return to the Phillies’ rotation.

The Iron Pigs would take Game 1 of this doubleheader in a 12-1 win.