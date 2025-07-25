Phillies
Andrew Painter had good moments in 1st start for Iron Pigs following All Star Break
Allentrown PA: We are at the point of the baseball season where we will see who gets called up or still need work down in the Minor leagues, One of the questions is when will we see Andrew Painter get called up to the Phillies, Andrew Painter would make his start for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs as they took on Norfolk Tideswho are the Triple A Affilates of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Andrew Painter would have 11 days off as the Phillies would shut him down for the All-Star break.
Lineup:
— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) July 24, 2025
How the game went:
Andrew Painter would have some excellent stuff to start for the Iron Pigs as he would shut down the Tides by going 1-2-3 innings for the first 3 innings of the game. Things would get interesting in the 4th inning as Painter would run into some trouble, as he would throw 27 pitches, which included a 2-run HR
Painter would respond for 2 more 1-2-3 innings as he would go 6 innings for the 1st time with the Iron Pigs.
One of 4 strikeouts on the night for Painter
Andrew Painter with 1-2-3 5th inning & ends the inning with Strikeout, now has 4 Strikeouts in the game
Now up to 69 Pitches through 5 innings #Phillies #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/zvaE0D6c0n
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 25, 2025
The Final line for Painter would be
6 innings, 4 strikeouts, 2 runs, 76 pitches, 44 for Strikes, 21 batters faced
A crowd of 7,359 would see a good game, as this game would come down to the final innings, as Cal Stevenson would hit a walk-off 2-run home run as the Iron Pigs win the game 5-3 and take the first 3 games of this series with Norfolk.
Postgame:
Andrew Painter on his performance
I asked Andrew Painter about his performance tonight with the @IronPigs#Phillies #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/9TSfDdfWO9
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 25, 2025
Andrew Painter about pitching into the 6th inning for the 1t time
I asked Andrew Painter about going into the 6th inning tonight #Phillies #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/DJVQKcsVY3
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 25, 2025
What is next:
We now wait and see how many more starts Andrew Painter would need with the Iron Pigs before coming up with the Phillies. If I had to make an honest guess, I would say he would be one of the September callups.