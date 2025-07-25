Andrew Painter had good moments in 1st start for Iron Pigs following All Star Break

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Allentrown PA: We are at the point of the baseball season where we will see who gets called up or still need work down in the Minor leagues, One of the questions is when will we see Andrew Painter get called up to the Phillies, Andrew Painter would make his start for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs as they took on Norfolk Tideswho are the Triple A Affilates of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Andrew Painter would have 11 days off as the Phillies would shut him down for the All-Star break.

Lineup:

How the game went:

Andrew Painter would have some excellent stuff to start for the Iron Pigs as he would shut down the Tides by going 1-2-3 innings for the first 3 innings of the game. Things would get interesting in the 4th inning as Painter would run into some trouble, as he would throw 27 pitches, which included a 2-run HR

Painter would respond for 2 more 1-2-3 innings as he would go 6 innings for the 1st time with the Iron Pigs.

One of 4 strikeouts on the night for Painter

Andrew Painter with 1-2-3 5th inning & ends the inning with Strikeout, now has 4 Strikeouts in the game Now up to 69 Pitches through 5 innings #Phillies #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/zvaE0D6c0n — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 25, 2025

The Final line for Painter would be

6 innings, 4 strikeouts, 2 runs, 76 pitches, 44 for Strikes, 21 batters faced

A crowd of 7,359 would see a good game, as this game would come down to the final innings, as Cal Stevenson would hit a walk-off 2-run home run as the Iron Pigs win the game 5-3 and take the first 3 games of this series with Norfolk.

Postgame:

Andrew Painter on his performance

Andrew Painter about pitching into the 6th inning for the 1t time

I asked Andrew Painter about going into the 6th inning tonight #Phillies #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/DJVQKcsVY3 — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) July 25, 2025

What is next:

We now wait and see how many more starts Andrew Painter would need with the Iron Pigs before coming up with the Phillies. If I had to make an honest guess, I would say he would be one of the September callups.