Andrew Painter continues to work his way to be called up as Iron Pigs beat Durham

Allentown, PA: We are at the point of the season where we see if certain players from the minor leagues get called up & this is what we could see with the Philadelphia Phillies, as they could call up Andrew Painter from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The Deadline for MLB Players to be called up for the MLB roster & be eligible for the playoffs is August 31. On Friday night from Coca Cola Park, Andrew Painter would get the start for the IroPigs as they took on the Durham Bulls, who are the Triple-A affiliates of the Tampa Bay Rays.

2 batters into the game, we would have a delay as the home plate umpire would take a foul ball off the mask & the delay would last 15 minutes as they changed umpires. Once the delay was over, Andrew Painter would have a 20-pitch first inning, which included 2 strikeouts. Painter would be in control for innings 2 through 4 & then in the 5th inning, which saw him throw 35 pitches but was able to only allow 1 run and finish the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Tonight would be the 1st time that Andrew Painter would throw 90 pitches with the Iron Pigs

Final line: 5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts, 90 pitches, 57 for Strikes, 22 batters faced

Andrew Painter night is done 5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts, 90 pitches, 57 for Strikes, 22 batters faced #Phillies #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/0TU2cw8xou — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 23, 2025

The Iron Pigs would win the game 5-2, the big play was a 5-run 6th inning. which was led by 2 2-run single by Otto Kemp that would score Johan Rojas & Justin Crawford

I spoke to @IronPigs Andrew Painter after his start tonight & had a message for #Phillies fans#RingTheBell #IronPigs pic.twitter.com/xvMmQRc9GP — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 23, 2025

We now wait and see if the Phillies make the call-up of certain players, such as Andrew Painter or Justin Crawford, by August 31, so that they will be eligible for postseason play.