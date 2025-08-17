Phillies Hang on to Win 11-9 Against Nationals: Nola Struggles, Bohm Comes Up Big in Return

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Phillies came out swinging in Sunday’s 11–9 (unnecessary) thriller against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. The game exploded in the second inning, when Alec Bohm made his return from the injured list, launching a three-run homer to put the Phillies ahead 6–0. The early offensive barrage set the tone for a high-scoring affair.

Nick Castellanos contributed with a solo home run in the sixth and a double, adding fuel to Philadelphia’s attack. The Phillies’ lineup stayed aggressive, forcing Washington pitchers into trouble and capitalizing on mistakes throughout the game. Bryce Harper provided a crucial RBI single in the eighth inning, helping extend the lead at a time when the Nationals threatened a comeback.

The pitching side, however, told a different story. Aaron Nola struggled in his return from the injured list, surrendering six runs in just 2⅓ innings. He struck out four but battled with command and timing issues, allowing seven consecutive batters to reach base in the third inning. Despite the rough start, the Phillies’ bullpen stepped up. Tanner Banks pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings, while Jhoan Durán closed out the ninth to secure his 21st save, keeping the Nationals at bay during the final rally.

The Nationals made a late push, including a three-run homer by Paul DeJong in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Philadelphia’s early offensive explosion. Timely hitting and a resilient bullpen ultimately allowed the Phillies to hold on for the victory.

With the win, the Phillies improved to 71–53 on the season.

Scoring Summary

Top 1st

Trea Turner scored on a fielding error by Nationals third baseman Brady House, giving the Phillies an early 1–0 lead.

Top 2nd

Kyle Schwarber singled to right field, scoring Rafael Marchán and advancing Turner to third base, extending the lead to 2-0.

Bryce Harper followed with a single to center, bringing Turner home and extending the lead to 3–0.

Alec Bohm then launched a three-run homer to left-center field (395 feet), scoring Schwarber and Harper, and increasing the Phillies’ advantage to 6–0.

Bottom 3rd

CJ Abrams singled to center, scoring James Wood and advancing Luis García Jr. to make it 6-1.

Daylen Lile doubled to left, scoring García Jr. and Dylan Crews shortening the Philadelphia lead to 6-3.

José Tena grounded out, scoring Lile and making it 6-4.

House singled to right, scoring Keibert Ruiz and tying the game, 6-6.

Top 4th

Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run to left field, reclaiming the lead for the Phillies at 7–6.

Top 6th

Harper singled to center, scoring Turner and increasing the Phillies’ lead to 8–6.

Top 8th

Bohm singled to center, scoring Brandon Marsh, extending the lead to 9–6.

Schwarber then singled to right, scoring Castellanos, making it 10–6.

Harper added an RBI single to center, scoring Schwarber and increasing the lead to 11–6.

Bottom 9th

Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer to left field, scoring Luis García Jr. and CJ Abrams, narrowing the gap to 11–9.

Offensive Highlights

Alec Bohm marked his return from the injured list with a three-run homer in the second inning, propelling the Phillies to an early 6–0 lead.

Nick Castellanos added a solo shot in the sixth inning, his 19th of the season, and a double, contributing significantly to the offense.

Bryce Harper delivered a crucial RBI single in the eighth inning, extending the Phillies’ lead.

Pitching Notes

Aaron Nola struggled in his return from the injured list, allowing six runs over 2⅓ innings. Despite four strikeouts, he faced challenges with command.

Tanner Banks earned the win, pitching 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Jhoan Durán secured his 21st save of the season with a hitless ninth inning.

What’s Next

The Phillies will return home to Citizens Bank Park to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, August 19, 2025, at 6:45 p.m. ET. Ranger Suarez is expected to take the mound for Philadelphia in the opener, aiming to rebound after his rocky outing, while the Mariners will counter with George Kirby. Fans will also get a chance to see MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh (46) in action, as the Mariners’ powerful slugger visits The Bank.