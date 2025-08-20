Sánchez Strikes Out 12 as Phillies Secure Series Win Over Mariners

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a dominant performance, Cristopher Sánchez tied a career high with 12 strikeouts over 6.1 innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Despite his impressive outing, the bullpen secured the victory, with J.T. Realmuto delivering a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning. The Phillies have now won three consecutive games, improving their record to 73–53.

Final Score: Phillies 6, Mariners 4

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Attendance: 43,757

Game Time: 2:36

Series Result: Phillies win series 2–0

Scoring Summary

1st Inning: Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring with a solo home run, his 44th of the season.

3rd Inning: Bryson Stott added a solo homer, increasing the lead to 2–0.

7th Inning: The Mariners tied the game with a three-run rally, highlighted by Eugenio Suárez’s two-run double.

8th Inning: J.T. Realmuto’s two-run homer off Matt Brash gave the Phillies a 6–4 lead, which they held until the final out.

Phillies Pitching

Cristopher Sánchez: 6.1 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk.

David Robertson (W, 1–0): 1.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts.

Jhoan Duran (SV, 22): 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout.

Mariners Pitching

Bryce Miller: 5 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk.

Matt Brash (L, 1–2): 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 strikeout.

Postgame Reaction

Catcher J.T. Realmuto praised Sánchez’s performance, stating, “There are a lot of teams Sanchy would be the ace on.” Manager Rob Thomson highlighted Sánchez’s command, noting, “He was fairly efficient, the changeup was good, the slider was really good tonight.” Sánchez himself acknowledged the challenge of filling Zack Wheeler’s shoes but emphasized his readiness to step up.

Game Notes

Sánchez’s 96.3% first-pitch strike percentage set a new Phillies record since tracking began in 2000.

Realmuto’s eighth-inning homer was his ninth of the season and gave him three RBIs for the game.

The Phillies have now homered in 12 consecutive games.

Looking Ahead

The Phillies aim to complete the series sweep against the Mariners on Wednesday, with Jesús Luzardo scheduled to start. The team continues to lead the NL East, holding a 5.5-game advantage over the New York Mets.