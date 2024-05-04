Phillies Injured List: Trea Turner Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

Aug 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) crosses home plate after hitting his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 1o-day injured list, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. In his place, the Phillies have recalled infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Turner injured his hamstring in Friday’s win over San Francisco when he scored from second base on a passed ball. He immediately exited the game after the remarkable play and was replaced by infielder Edmundo Sosa. Turner and Phils’ manager Rob Thomson seemed encouraged after Friday’s game however cautioned additional tests would need to be conducted to determine the exact severity of the injury.

It’s pretty severe.

Turner met with the media after being placed on the IL and told reporters he expects to be out of action for at least six-weeks with the injury. Any return before that “would be a win,” according to Turner.

The 30-year-old has had a bounce back start to the 2024 MLB regular season. Turner is slashing .343/.392/.460 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and an .852 OPS. Batting out of the his customary No. 2 spot, Turner’s return to form has helped solidify the top of the Phillies’ lineup which features Kyle Schwarber, Turner, Bryce Harper, and Alec Bohm.