Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Nick Lodolo

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s 8-1 shellacking by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. The Fightins will turn to Spencer Turnbull in what could be his last start in the rotation for the foreseeable future. They will face off against the Reds’ lefty Nick Lodolo who will be making his third start of the season.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Reds matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Reds

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

at When : April 24, 2024

: April 24, 2024 Where : Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio

: Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio First Pitch : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia

: NBC Sports Philadelphia Broadcast : SportsRadio 94 WIP

: SportsRadio 94 WIP Team Records : PHI : 15-9 (2nd, NL East) | CIN : 13-10 (3rd, NL Central)

: : 15-9 (2nd, NL East) | : 13-10 (3rd, NL Central) Betting Odds: PHI : -110 | CIN : -110Ph

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Benson 2 Turner SS De La Cruz SS 3 Bohm 1B Steer LF 4 Castellanos RF Encarnacion-Strand 1B 5 Merrifield 2B Martini DH 6 Sosa 3B Stephenson C 7 Pache LF Candelario 3B 8 Rohas CF Espinal 2B 9 Stubbs C Fairchild CF SP Turnbull Lodolo

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER K BB WHIP S. Turnbull 2-0 1.23 4 4 22.0 10 4 3 22 7 0.77 N. Lodolo 2-0 0.75 2 2 12.0 8 1 1 16 1 0.75

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line -110 -110

Keep an Eye On…