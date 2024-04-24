Phillies

Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Spencer Turnbull vs. Nick Lodolo

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to bounce back from Tuesday’s 8-1 shellacking by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. The Fightins will turn to Spencer Turnbull in what could be his last start in the rotation for the foreseeable future. They will face off against the Reds’ lefty Nick Lodolo who will be making his third start of the season.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Reds matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Reds

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
  • When: April 24, 2024
  • Where: Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio
  • First Pitch: 6:40 PM
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP
  • Team Records: PHI: 15-9 (2nd, NL East) | CIN: 13-10 (3rd, NL Central)
  • Betting Odds: PHI: -110 | CIN: -110Ph

 

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Benson
2 Turner SS De La Cruz SS
3 Bohm 1B Steer LF
4 Castellanos RF Encarnacion-Strand 1B
5 Merrifield 2B Martini DH
6 Sosa 3B Stephenson C
7 Pache LF Candelario 3B
8 Rohas CF Espinal 2B
9 Stubbs C Fairchild CF
SP Turnbull Lodolo

 

 

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER K BB WHIP
 

S. Turnbull

 2-0 1.23 4 4 22.0 10 4 3 22 7 0.77

N. Lodolo

 2-0 0.75 2 2 12.0 8 1 1 16 1 0.75

 

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
-110
-110

 

Keep an Eye On…

  • Red’ SP Nick Lodolo has been a thorn in the Phillies’ side since debuting in 2022. The lefty is 1-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four career starts against the Fightins.
  • Phillies’ Spencer Turnbull will likely be making his final start for the foreseeable future. SP Taijuan Walker is set to rejoin the Phillies in a manner of days and will likely return to the rotation.
