Slow start hurts Temple in loss to Oklahoma

David Malandra Jr photo
By
David Malandra Jr
Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Published4 hours ago on September 13, 2025

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when you get to host a team ranked in the top 25 & that is what we saw on Saturday as the Temple Owls would do battle with 13th 13th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly. Temple comes into the game 2-0  & same for Oklahoma.

Temple won the toss & started the game with the ball & would go 3 and out, Oklahoma on their first drive would go no huddle & score a touchdown from 3 yards out & converted the 2 point play for 8-0 lead with 9:36 left in 1st quarter. The Sonners were in control & then Temple would get a gift as Ty Davis would get an INT, and could they get into the endzone, and the answer would be NO, as they settled for a field goal to cut the lead to 28-3.

The score at the half would be Oklahoma up 28-3.

Coming into the game, one of the storylines was that Oklahoma did not send their band & called one of Temple’s biggest rivals to fill in for them in the Saint Joseph’s Hawks, so what did Saint Joseph’s get word about playing for Oklahoma?

 

After what we saw in the 1st half, what could Temple do to get back into the game and attempt to make things challenging for the Sonners, the answer would be NO as Oklahoma kept the pressure on, including 51 51-yard TD run from QB John Mateer

Oklahoma would win this game with no issues at 42-3 & There were many things that you could point to that Temple could have done to make this a more competitive game. Temple QB Even Simon was running for most of the game, questionable play calling, just a good amount of mental mistakes that can be corrected for the next game

Story of the game

Postgame:

Temple Coach KC Keeler:

 

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables:

Final Numbers:

What is next

The Temple Owls will look to rebound from this game as they do battle with Georgia Tech on the road on Saturday at 4:30 PM on The CW while Oklahoma remains undefeated at 3-0 & will battle Auburn next week to begin SEC Play.