Temple Football Dominates UMass 42-10 for KC Keeler’s First Win; Evan Simon Throws 6 TDs

Temple Owls head coach K.C. Keeler got off to a flying start in his debut, guiding his team to a convincing 42–10 road win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, snapping Temple’s 20-game road losing streak and recording their first road victory since September 2021 (Akron).

Temple’s offense was dominant, outgaining UMass 467–302 in total yards. Quarterback Evan Simon delivered a career day, completing 19 of 25 passes for 248-yards and an astounding six touchdown passes while running back Jay Ducker added 128 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a game-changing 55-yard scamper. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez hauled in seven catches for 87 yards, and Peter Clarke added 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Owls bent but didn’t break—making key stops in the red zone, forcing two turnovers, and then stifling UMass to just a field goal after their opening touchdown.

Coach Keeler couldn’t have scripted a better debut, with Temple scoring 42 unanswered points following the first quarter to seize control and ultimately cruise to a statement season opener.

What’s Next: The Owls return to Philadelphia for their home opener against FCS opponent Howard on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to build momentum before a huge matchup with Top 25 ranked Oklahoma in two-weeks.

Scoring Summary

Temple 42, UMass 10

First Quarter

UM – Griffin 18 run (Morris kick), 10:30. UMass 7-0.

TU – Clarke 21 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 7:20. 7-7.

UM – Morris 40 FG, 2:05. UMass 10-7.

Second Quarter

TU – Hollawayne 24 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 10:45. Temple 14-10.

TU – Clarke 29 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 4:55. Temple 21-10.

TU – Worthy 13 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 0:28. Temple 28-10.

Fourth Quarter

TU – Kusch 3 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 12:35. Temple 35-10.

TU – Kusch 2 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 4:55. Temple 42-10.