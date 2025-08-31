College Football
Temple Football Dominates UMass 42-10 for KC Keeler’s First Win; Evan Simon Throws 6 TDs
Temple Owls head coach K.C. Keeler got off to a flying start in his debut, guiding his team to a convincing 42–10 road win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, snapping Temple’s 20-game road losing streak and recording their first road victory since September 2021 (Akron).
Temple’s offense was dominant, outgaining UMass 467–302 in total yards. Quarterback Evan Simon delivered a career day, completing 19 of 25 passes for 248-yards and an astounding six touchdown passes while running back Jay Ducker added 128 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a game-changing 55-yard scamper. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez hauled in seven catches for 87 yards, and Peter Clarke added 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Have a day, @evan6simon 😤#TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/A3NUeJYJm7
— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) August 31, 2025
Defensively, the Owls bent but didn’t break—making key stops in the red zone, forcing two turnovers, and then stifling UMass to just a field goal after their opening touchdown.
Coach Keeler couldn’t have scripted a better debut, with Temple scoring 42 unanswered points following the first quarter to seize control and ultimately cruise to a statement season opener.
THE FIRST WIN OF THE @COACHKCKEELER ERA 🤩#TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/qBdlvH87d8
— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) August 30, 2025
What’s Next: The Owls return to Philadelphia for their home opener against FCS opponent Howard on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to build momentum before a huge matchup with Top 25 ranked Oklahoma in two-weeks.
Scoring Summary
Temple 42, UMass 10
First Quarter
UM – Griffin 18 run (Morris kick), 10:30. UMass 7-0.
TU – Clarke 21 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 7:20. 7-7.
UM – Morris 40 FG, 2:05. UMass 10-7.
Second Quarter
TU – Hollawayne 24 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 10:45. Temple 14-10.
TU – Clarke 29 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 4:55. Temple 21-10.
TU – Worthy 13 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 0:28. Temple 28-10.
Fourth Quarter
TU – Kusch 3 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 12:35. Temple 35-10.
TU – Kusch 2 pass from Simon (Hardin kick), 4:55. Temple 42-10.