Temple Football Announces Early Gate Openings for Oklahoma Game at Lincoln Financial Field

As anticipation builds for Temple’s noon kickoff this Saturday against No. 13 Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field, the university is urging fans to arrive early. Gates—including the Xfinity Gate (11th Street & Pattison Avenue) and the stadium’s regular entry points—will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, at 10:30 a.m.

With an early start time coupled with what is expected to be a large crowd, Temple Athletics hopes that giving extra time for security checks, traffic flow, and parking will help ease pre‐game congestion and let fans settle in without rush.

What fans should know:

Plan to arrive well before 10:30 a.m. if possible, especially if coming from outside Philly or using public transit.

Expect heavier traffic than usual in and around the stadium zone.

Bring all necessary tickets and ID ahead of time.

Check any game‐day policies (bags, re‐entry, prohibited items) to avoid delays at the gates.

Although the Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Royals at Citizens Bank Park with first pitch at 6:05 p.m., the later timing means there should be minimal overlap for fans attending both events. Still, fans coming from suburban areas or relying on public transit should consider possible increased congestion and limited service earlier in the day.