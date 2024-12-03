Temple Football Names K.C. Keeler as New Head Football Coach

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Less than a month after firing head football coach Stan Drayton, Temple University has found a new leader for the Owls. The University has named Sam Houston’s K.C. Keeler as their new head football coach. Keeler, 65, is a native of Emmaus, PA and led Sam Houston to the 2020 FCS National Championship and guided the Bearkats through their first two seasons as an FBS member. He becomes the 33rd coach to lead the Owls –sorry Manny Diaz, you don’t count!

Touch down at 10th and Diamond 📍#TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/ecvxeC2Kee — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) December 3, 2024

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Keeler is well acclimated to the Delaware Valley having served as the head football coach for Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ from 1993-2001 and then the University of Delaware from 2002-2012. He led the Profs to five Division III finals and two Division III semifinals in his nine seasons in Glassboro. Keeler had similar success in the jump from D-III to D 1-AA leading the Delaware Blue Hens to three FCS National Championship appearances including a national title in 2003.

After 11 seasons in Newark, Keeler assumed head coaching duties at Sam Houston in Houston, TX in 2014. Once again, Keeler led the Bearkats to prominence including six FCS Playoff appearances which culminated with a national title in 2020. Keeler oversaw Sam Houston’s ascension from the FCS level to Conference USA including a 9-3 record this past season. He brings an impressive resume to Temple including a 271-112-1 record with 11 conference championships, two national titles, and a litany of coaching awards.