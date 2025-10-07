A.J. Brown Trade Rumors: 5 Potential Teams Who Could Make an Offer for Eagles WR at the NFL Trade Deadline

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NFL trade wheel is already spinning. Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns sent Joe Flacco to the Cincinatti Bengals, speculation is heating up around one of the league’s premier wideouts: Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown. With the trade deadline approaching, Philadelphia could consider moving Brown to shake up their roster (and locker room), and multiple teams are reportedly in the mix for a potential blockbuster deal.

Here are five teams that could realistically target AJ Brown before the deadline:

New England Patriots – The Patriots have been previously linked to Brown, and with Drake May looking for a true No. 1 target, a deal for Brown could reinvigorate New England’s passing game.

Baltimore Ravens – Lamar Jackson could use a top-tier wide receiver to stretch the field, and Brown’s explosive playmaking ability would give the Ravens a dynamic weapon to complement their offense.

Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert thrives with elite receivers, and Brown would add another explosive dimension to an already high-powered offense, giving the Chargers a lethal combination in the AFC.

Cleveland Browns – With the Flacco trade already completed, Cleveland could look to add a game-changing receiver to elevate their young quarterback and give the offense a major boost

San Francisco 49ers – Injuries have exposed holes in San Francisco’s receiving corps, and Brown could provide an instant impact to help keep the team in playoff contention. But trading a weapon like A.J. Brown in the conference would be a dangerous move.

While these are purely speculative scenarios, AJ Brown’s name is likely to be one of the most discussed as the trade deadline draws near. Philadelphia’s front office will have tough decisions to make — keep their star or pull off a deal that could reshape the team’s future. That said, trading Brown might not happen until after the season because of dead cap issues, making any potential deal more of a long-term chess move than an immediate splash.