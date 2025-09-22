Eagles

Jordan Davis Goes Viral: Eagles DT Hits Record Speed on Game-Winning TD Return

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski

September 21, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis delivered one of the most stunning plays of the season on Sunday, blocking a potential game-winning field goal and returning it 61-yards for a touchdown as time expired against the Los Angeles Rams to preserve a remarkable Eagles victory.

 

According to Next Gen Stats, the 6-foot-6, 336-pound lineman reached a top speed of 18.59 miles per hour during his return. That’s the fastest speed recorded by any player over 330 pounds since at least 2017

The play also served as proof of Davis’ hard work on conditioning this offseason. The third-year defensive tackle slimmed down and improved his stamina this offseason thanks to a Peloton routine. Davis even offered to help fellow lineman Jalen Carter improve his own conditioning after reports surfaced that the other young defensive tackle could be in better shape.

Davis, now in his third season with the Birds, not only preserved the Eagles’ victory but also showcased ELITE athleticism for his size. The blocked kick and ensuing touchdown capped off a thrilling finish, instantly cementing itself as one of the signature highlights of his young career.

With the win, the Eagles improved their record to 3-0 on the 2025 NFL season, while Davis’ performance went viral across social media, drawing praise from teammates, analysts, and fans alike.