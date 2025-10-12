Penn State

Penn State Fires Head Coach James Franklin After 3–3 Start to 2025 Season

Mike Lipinski photo
By
Mike Lipinski
Author photo
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbles in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @TheMikeLipinski

All posts by Mike Lipinski
Sports Editor

Published4 hours ago on October 12, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USATSI_27303608 (1)

Penn State University has fired head football coach James Franklin, according to multiple reports from college football insider Pete Thamel and On3 Sports. The move ends a turbulent decade-plus tenure in Happy Valley after a disastrous 3–3 start to the 2025 season.

Franklin, who took over the Nittany Lions in 2014, leaves with a 104–45 record, highlighted by a 2016 Big Ten Championship and several New Year’s Six bowl appearances. But the program had steadily declined in recent years, plagued by offensive inconsistency and mounting pressure from fans and boosters frustrated with the team’s inability to compete with Ohio State and Michigan.

This season’s collapse—punctuated by a three-game losing streak and the season-ending injury to quarterback Drew Allar—appears to have been the final straw. Penn State’s offense sputtered week after week, and with the team sliding out of Big Ten contention by mid-October, the administration decided to act.

Franklin’s dismissal comes with a massive financial cost. Reports indicate Penn State will owe him over $49 million in buyout money, one of the largest in college football history. Assistant head coach Terry Smith is expected to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

For a program that entered the year with College Football Playoff aspirations, Franklin’s firing marks a stunning fall. The next hire will determine whether Penn State can finally return to national prominence—or continue to spiral into mediocrity.

Jame Franklin at Penn State

 

 
Year School G W L T Pct SRS SOS AP Pre AP High AP Post Bowl Notes
2014 Penn State 13 7 6 0 .538 2.46 1.54 Pinstripe Bowl-W
2015 Penn State 13 7 6 0 .538 6.46 4.77 TaxSlayer Bowl-L
2016 Penn State 14 11 3 0 .786 15.72 5.44 5 7 Rose Bowl-L
2017 Penn State 13 11 2 0 .846 21.62 6.31 6 2 8 Fiesta Bowl-W
2018 Penn State 13 9 4 0 .692 12.32 4.86 10 8 17 Citrus Bowl-L
2019 Penn State 13 11 2 0 .846 17.34 4.88 15 5 9 Cotton Bowl-W
2020 Penn State 9 4 5 0 .444 4.22 3.99 7 7
2021 Penn State 13 7 6 0 .538 11.22 5.53 19 4 Outback Bowl-L
2022 Penn State 13 11 2 0 .846 17.56 4.02 7 7 Rose Bowl-W
2023 Penn State 13 10 3 0 .769 18.23 4.08 7 6 13 Peach Bowl-L
2024 Penn State 16 13 3 0 .813 19.60 6.91 8 3 5 College Football Playoff – First Round-W, Fiesta Bowl-W, Orange Bowl-L
2025 Penn State 6 3 3 0 .500 3.22 -5.28 2 2
12 Yrs Penn State 149 104 45 0 .698 12.50 3.92 6-6