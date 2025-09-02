Penn State Reportedly Switching from Nike to Adidas in New Apparel Deal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

According to a recent report by On3’s Brett McMurphy, Penn State is on the verge of ending a 32-year partnership with Nike in favor of a new alliance with Adidas—though the deal remains subject to approval by the school’s Board of Trustees.

Nike and Penn State have enjoyed a long-standing relationship since 1993, the same year the Nittany Lions officially joined the Big Ten Conference. The switch to Adidas marks a significant shift in branding strategy for one of college football’s most storied programs.

This isn’t an isolated move in collegiate athletics. Just last month, Tennessee made headlines by signing a 10-year apparel deal with Adidas—one of the key comparisons McMurphy highlighted when discussing Penn State’s situation. The Volunteers’ shift underscores a broader trend of major programs re-evaluating their apparel partnerships in the current NIL era.

Although specifics of Penn State’s proposed agreement—including financial terms, contract length, and timeline for implementation—have not been disclosed, the anticipated board meeting, expected mid-September, will be pivotal.

Should the deal get the green light, Adidas would become the official outfitter for all Penn State athletics moving forward. For Adidas, this represents an opportunity to align with a program known for its rich traditions, passionate fan base, and consistent on-field success—including multiple Big Ten Championships, multiple Rose Bowl appearances, consistent Top 25 rankings, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Penn State’s potential transition from Nike to Adidas is a developing story…