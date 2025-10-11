Could the Eagles Actually Trade A.J. Brown? A League Insider Thinks It’s Possible

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Rumors are swirling once again around Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown — and this time, they’re carrying more weight than usual.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, sources around the league believe the Eagles could entertain offers for Brown if the right opportunity presents itself.

One AFC general manager didn’t hold back when asked about the situation:

“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent,” the GM told Russini. “And that’s not a good place to be. I think Howie (Roseman) moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but it wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used.”

Still, it’s hard to imagine such a move actually happening — at least not this season. Trading Brown would come with a massive dead cap hit, one that would make even the most aggressive general managers hesitate. Financially, the deal doesn’t make sense unless it comes with significant long-term roster benefits.

But something still feels off. Brown, typically one of the league’s most competitive and emotionally charged receivers, hasn’t looked fully engaged. His continued battles on social media, particularly on Twitter/X, where he’s gone back and forth with critics and media members, have only fueled speculation that he’s unhappy in Philadelphia.

Whether it’s frustration with his usage, a strained dynamic in the locker room, or simply the toll of a slow offensive start, it’s clear Brown’s energy has shifted. And when a player of his caliber appears detached — especially in a city as intense as Philly — the noise only grows louder.

Still, even with all the chatter, a trade would be stunning. Brown is under contract through 2029 after signing a massive extension following his 2022 trade from Tennessee. But with Howie Roseman at the controls — a GM known for his willingness to shake things up — nothing can be completely ruled out.

If Brown truly wants out, it might not happen tomorrow. But in Philadelphia, where pressure and personality often collide, it’s starting to feel like something’s coming to a head.