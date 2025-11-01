Former NFL Executive Predicts Philadelphia Eagles Will Make a Big Trade Before NFL Deadline

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner believes the team is gearing up for a major move. The defending World Champions have been linked to several defensive standouts as they look to bolster a pass rush that hasn’t quite met expectations. And with Howie Roseman’s well-earned reputation for making aggressive, last-minute deals, Banner’s comments have only fueled the growing belief that the Eagles could be among the most active buyers as Tuesday’s deadline looms.

I can’t imagine a scenario where Eagles don’t make a significant move to improve D. All the talk is on Garrett but don’t takes off many other options — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) October 31, 2025

Banner’s sentiment echoes what many around the league have been whispering for weeks — that the Eagles, sitting firmly in the playoff mix but showing clear defensive vulnerabilities, are poised to make a move that could reshape their front seven. Whether it’s adding an elite edge rusher or a disruptive interior lineman, Philadelphia appears intent on finding the missing piece to reignite its Super Bowl-caliber defense.

Myles Garrett

The headline name dominating Eagles trade discussions is Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett. According to recent reports, Philadelphia has shown serious interest in acquiring the All-Pro defensive end ahead of the trade deadline — to the point where one insider claimed the team would be willing to part with as many as three first-round picks to get a deal done. That kind of offer underscores just how aggressive general manager Howie Roseman may be willing to get in order to address the team’s defensive shortcomings.

Garrett’s name has surfaced in Philadelphia circles for weeks, and for good reason. The former No. 1 overall pick is one of the most dominant defensive players in football, capable of wrecking an offensive game plan single-handedly. His blend of speed, strength, and technique would instantly transform the Eagles’ front four and give them the kind of elite pass-rushing presence they’ve lacked since the early part of the season.

However, while the idea is tantalizing, the path to making it a reality is complicated. The Browns have given no indication that they intend to move Garrett, repeatedly labeling him as a cornerstone of the franchise. His massive contract and cap implications only make a blockbuster deal more difficult to pull off, especially midseason.

Still, the mere fact that Philadelphia is reportedly open to such a steep offer says plenty about the front office’s mindset. The Eagles appear to recognize that their championship window is now, and Roseman’s willingness to explore an all-in move for Garrett signals a front office intent on finding a difference-maker before Tuesday’s deadline.

Trey Hendrickson

Another name quietly surfacing in Eagles trade discussions is Trey Hendrickson, the veteran pass rusher from the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson’s relationship with the organization has been rocky in recent months after he sought a long-term contract extension that never materialized. Instead, the Bengals restructured his existing deal to free up short-term cap space without adding any new years — a move that reportedly left the star edge rusher frustrated with the team’s commitment to his future.

Despite the tension, Hendrickson has continued to produce at a high level when healthy, remaining one of the league’s more consistent sack artists. However, his current health status could complicate any potential trade talks. Hendrickson is dealing with a hip injury that has limited him in recent practices and is expected to sideline him for Sunday’s game. For a team like the Eagles, who would likely view him as an immediate-impact player, that injury concern could be a significant factor in determining whether a deal is worth pursuing.

Still, if healthy, Hendrickson would fit seamlessly into Philadelphia’s defensive rotation — offering proven pass-rush ability, toughness, and the kind of high-motor presence that aligns perfectly with the Eagles’ defensive identity.

Jalen Phillips

Another intriguing name that could enter the mix is Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins. A former first-round pick (No. 18 overall in 2021), Phillips has flashed elite pass-rushing potential when healthy. He’s under contract through the 2025 season after Miami exercised his fifth-year option earlier this year. The deal carries a cap hit of roughly $13.25 million next season, which makes him a controllable, high-upside asset for any team looking to add a young edge rusher.

Phillips’ situation in Miami is complicated by the organization’s current state of turmoil. The Dolphins recently fired their general manager, and head coach Mike McDaniel is widely viewed as being on borrowed time. With the team appearing to pivot toward a long-term rebuild, there’s growing speculation that nearly anyone on the roster — even recent first-round picks — could be available for the right price. For a club like Philadelphia, that kind of organizational reset could open the door for a bold move.

Still, there are major risks attached to Phillips. He’s coming off a string of significant injuries, including a torn Achilles in 2023 and a torn ACL in 2024— both of which raise real concerns about his durability and long-term explosiveness. While his career production — roughly 22 sacks in four seasons — hints at the potential for stardom, the uncertainty surrounding his health could give any contending team pause.

In short, Phillips represents the type of swing-for-the-fences move that fits Roseman’s aggressive track record — a high-ceiling, high-risk gamble on a former top prospect who might just need a change of scenery. But with his injury history and Miami’s chaotic front office situation, he’s as intriguing as he is uncertain.

Will it Be #HowiesSZN?

The question now is whether Roseman will actually pull the trigger on another headline-grabbing deal. The Eagles’ general manager has built a reputation as one of the league’s most aggressive and opportunistic executives, never shying away from adding top-tier talent if the right situation presents itself. But with injuries mounting, cap space tightening, and limited draft capital in the coming years, Roseman will need to weigh short-term urgency against long-term stability.

There’s little doubt that the Eagles are exploring their options — whether it’s a superstar like Myles Garrett, a proven veteran in Trey Hendrickson, or a high-upside reclamation project like Jaelan Phillips. The franchise is firmly in win-now mode, and a defensive reinforcement could be the missing piece in their push for another deep postseason run. Still, as the clock ticks toward Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, the league will be watching closely to see if Roseman once again finds a way to surprise everyone — and swing the kind of deal that only the Eagles seem capable of making.