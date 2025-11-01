NFL Trade Deadline: Eagles Acquire Jaire Alexander From Ravens By Trading Back Draft Pick

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have made another move.

On Saturday, the team sent a minimal amount of draft capital to the Baltimore Ravens for veteran CB Jaire Alexander.

We have agreed to acquire CB Jaire Alexander and a 2027 7th-round pick from the Ravens in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick. We have also placed S Marcus Epps and OLB Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/pp4hSnEGKM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 1, 2025

It’s a solid move for the Eagles as Alexander was a top corner in the league with two pro bowl selections and two Top 100 selections as recently as 2023.

That said, he’s dealt with injuries the past two seasons and has struggled to get back on the field.

He is healthy at this point, but the Ravens were unwilling to send him out, listing him as a healthy scratch for the past few weeks.

The veteran has appeared in just two games this year and last saw the field almost a month ago (10/5). He has played a total of 61 snaps.

Alexander was a healthy scratch the past two games and was active but didn’t play a snap in Week 6. Ravens have raved about how well he’s handled it how hard he’s worked to stay ready. But he obviously wants to play and there was no immediate path to playing time. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 1, 2025

The Eagles take a bit of a low-risk swing here as they only send out one of their multiple upcoming sixth-rounders and get back a seventh in the 2027 draft, where they’d be looking to accrue some more picks coming up anyway.

The hope of both teams is that the veteran can find a path to playing time in Philadelphia – ideally as the second outside corner in Philadelphia where Adoree’ Jackson has been solid but has left fairly frequently due to injuries.

Alexander is on a one-year, $4 million deal, so the Eagles only inherit part of that and he has no additional cap hit for next season.

The placement of Epps on IR will allow an additional roster spot available on the 53-man to acquire Alexander and still have room for other returns.