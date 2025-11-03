NFL Trade Deadline: Eagles Send 3rd-Round Pick To Dolphins For Jaelan Phillips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles front office is not sleeping.

On Saturday, the team acquired Jaire Alexander.

That was just a few days after the team acquired Michael Carter II from the Jets.

On Monday morning, the team added an edge via a trade with the Dolphins, sending a third-round pick out for Jaelan Phillips.

Sources: Miami is trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. This is the third trade the Eagles have made in the past week. They now have added Phillips, CB Jaire Alexander and CB Michael Carter. pic.twitter.com/orXU4gKnwg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2025

The Eagles felt they could trade a third-rounder since they had two in the upcoming draft thanks to the Haason Reddick trade. So, in a way, you could think of Phillips as the return for Reddick.

Phillips joins a pass-rushing unit that could use a lot more help than they needed last year.

In his fifth season, he has compiled 26 sacks and 177 tackles. This season, he has three sacks, 25 fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

He is familiar with Fangio’s defense as he played under the coordinator in Miami, recording 6.5 sacks on a team that had a lot of veterans complaining about the coach and not buying into the scheme.

Phillips is in the final year of his rookie contract, so the Eagles could look to re-sign him if he works out. That said, he’d be a strong player if the Eagles intend to utilize the compensatory pick formula again next offseason. As one of the anticipated top free agents next season, he could secure a deal that would get the Eagles a third or fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Phillips, along with the impending return of Brandon Graham, are expected to boost a room that has seen Za’Darius Smith retire, Azeez Ojulari just hit IR, Ogbo Okoronkwo’s season ended by injury, and still has Nolan Smith on the shelf.

Smith is eligible to return now, but has not had his practice window opened.

The Eagles will now need to make a roster move to clear a spot on the 53-man roster if they intend to get Graham on the roster and have Jakorian Bennett return from injury as they now only have one spot remaining.