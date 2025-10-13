Eagles Juggle Tariq Castro-Fields And Eli Ricks On Practice Squad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Perhaps lost among the news of Za’Darius Smith’s sudden retirement, the Eagles are flipping practice squad players once again.

By doing so, they keep extra players paid for the week and familiar with the team/ready to play if needed.

On Monday, those moves were in the secondary with Tariq Castro-Fields returning and Eli Ricks vacating the practice squad back.

We have signed CB Tariq Castro-Fields to the Practice Squad and released CB Eli Ricks. pic.twitter.com/p0kApRmTJU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2025

Both players have been with the team for several seasons and it’s unlikely anyone has seen the last of their names on the transaction wire for the Eagles this season.

The Eagles do have a vacant spot on their 53-man roster.