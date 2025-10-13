Eagles

Eagles Juggle Tariq Castro-Fields And Eli Ricks On Practice Squad

Published2 hours ago on October 13, 2025

Perhaps lost among the news of Za’Darius Smith’s sudden retirement, the Eagles are flipping practice squad players once again.

By doing so, they keep extra players paid for the week and familiar with the team/ready to play if needed.

On Monday, those moves were in the secondary with Tariq Castro-Fields returning and Eli Ricks vacating the practice squad back.

Both players have been with the team for several seasons and it’s unlikely anyone has seen the last of their names on the transaction wire for the Eagles this season.

The Eagles do have a vacant spot on their 53-man roster.