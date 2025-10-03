Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Jacob Sykes and KJ Henry Back For A Day With Practice Squad

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

October 03, 2025

It was another 24 hours of transactions to flip spots for the Eagles practice squad.

Eli Ricks and Antwaun Powell-Ryland were released on Thursday, but brought back Friday.

Jacob Sykes and K.J. Henry are the benefactors of the two transactions.

By being signed for a day, they get another week of checks paid by Jeffrey Laurie as a practice squad player so the team can take care of their fringe players and they get a day back in the building to keep up to date and be ready to join the team again if needed.