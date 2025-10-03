Eagles Roster Moves: Jacob Sykes and KJ Henry Back For A Day With Practice Squad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It was another 24 hours of transactions to flip spots for the Eagles practice squad.

Eli Ricks and Antwaun Powell-Ryland were released on Thursday, but brought back Friday.

We have signed DT Jacob Sykes and DE K.J. Henry to the practice squad and released CB Eli Ricks and OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland. pic.twitter.com/t1vjDYKrmQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2025

We have signed CB Eli Ricks and OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad and released DT Jacob Sykes and DE K.J. Henry. pic.twitter.com/XOxJjc09de — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2025

Jacob Sykes and K.J. Henry are the benefactors of the two transactions.

By being signed for a day, they get another week of checks paid by Jeffrey Laurie as a practice squad player so the team can take care of their fringe players and they get a day back in the building to keep up to date and be ready to join the team again if needed.