Eagles Roster Moves: Jacob Sykes Signed To Practice Squad, Eli Ricks Released

The Eagles are bringing back Jacob Sykes to the practice squad.

Sykes spent about a month with the Eagles this offseason and was released during final roster cuts.

We’ve signed DT Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and released CB Eli Ricks from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/EIv1jNwU2Q — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2025

The Eagles did waive Gabe Hall last night, so the thought would be they’d be looking to bring him in to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. Bringing in a new DT that hasn’t been in their de-facto practice squad rotation may indicate they don’t expect they’ll be able to do that.

Sykes played in the UFL after spending some time with the Seahawks.

To make room, Eli Ricks was released. As with his other instances of being released, he’ll likely be back again as the team rotates players so long as another team doesn’t pick him up.