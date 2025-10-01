Eagles Open 21-Day Practice Window for Nakobe Dean

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Nakobe Dean, allowing the third-year defender to return to practice after spending the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

We have opened Nakobe Dean’s practice window and signed Antwuan Powell-Ryland to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/7RSzNajpRh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2025

Dean tore his patellar tendon in last January’s Wild Card playoff win and has been rehabbing since. By league rule, the Eagles now have exactly 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If they do not, he must remain on PUP and would be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season.

Before his injury, Dean delivered a breakout 2024 campaign. He posted career highs across nearly every category — 128 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback pressures and hits, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. His play drew national recognition as well: from Weeks 6–18, Pro Football Focus rated Dean the second-highest graded linebacker in the NFL, trailing only his Eagles teammate Zach Baun.

If activated, Dean could return to game action as early as mid-October.

With the clock officially ticking, the Eagles now face a pivotal three-week stretch to determine whether one of their defensive cornerstones can rejoin the roster this season.

The Birds also bring back draft pick Antwuan Powell-Ryland. He fills the practice squad spot vacated by Lance Dixon yesterday.

There is still a 53-man roster spot to fill before the Sunday match-up with the Broncos after yesterday’s IR placements, meaning there is room on the roster right now for Dean to be activated.