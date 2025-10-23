Eagles

Eagles Open Practice Window for Darius Cooper

Paul Bowman photo
By
Paul Bowman
Author photo
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).

All posts by Paul Bowman
Sports Editor

Published28 seconds ago on October 23, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jakorian Bennett, Eagles

For the second time this week, the Eagles have opened a practice window.

This time, it’s for receiver Darius Cooper, who will join Jakorian Bennett back at practice this week.

Cooper will need to be activated within 21 days or be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

He was an undrafted player out of Tarleton State, so his ascensions in camp was quite a surprise (though his college numbers were incredible).

He didn’t really get much opportunity in the regular season before suffering his injury.

Nolan Smith now is the last member of that group of IR placements about a month ago who has not had their practice window opened.