Eagles Open Practice Window for Darius Cooper

For the second time this week, the Eagles have opened a practice window.

This time, it’s for receiver Darius Cooper, who will join Jakorian Bennett back at practice this week.

We have opened the practice window for WR Darius Cooper. pic.twitter.com/pe4nfi6jF5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 23, 2025

Cooper will need to be activated within 21 days or be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

He was an undrafted player out of Tarleton State, so his ascensions in camp was quite a surprise (though his college numbers were incredible).

He didn’t really get much opportunity in the regular season before suffering his injury.

Nolan Smith now is the last member of that group of IR placements about a month ago who has not had their practice window opened.