Eagles Release Parry Nickerson, Titus Leo Ahead Of Bye Week

The Eagles appear to be opening up roster spots.

On Monday, ahead of the bye, the team made room on their 53-man roster, seemingly for Jakorian Bennett.

The team announced the release of veteran Parry Nickerson.

We have released DB Parry Nickerson from the active roster and DE Titus Leo from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Bc2UYZIMSH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2025



This appears like the Eagles are ready to undo the move that was made when Bennett originally hit IR, seemingly clearing the spot for the corner (though Brandon Graham could also take the spot).

The release of Titus Leo from the practice squad would likely be to clear a spot for Nickerson to re-sign with the team and return to the practice squad.

Nickerson has appeared in five games for the Eagles this season, playing 12 defensive snaps (including eight against the Giants in the second game).

Another move will need to be made to get both Graham and Bennett back – otherwise Bennett would be lost for the season.