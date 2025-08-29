Eagles Roster Moves: Ambry Thomas, Audric Estime Join Practice Squad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s only been a few days since the initial 53-man roster was set, but Howie Roseman is still trying to win on the margins.

On Friday, that came in the form of the team officially signing Audric Estime, who was reportedly going to sign with the practice squad but was not on the initial announced squad, and former thrid-round pick Ambry Thomas.

We have signed RB Audric Estime and DB Ambry Thomas to the practice squad and released WR Terrace Marshall and CB Eli Ricks from the unit. We have placed G/C Willie Lampkin on the Injured Reserve List. pic.twitter.com/9JfgQd7UZR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 29, 2025



The Eagles released Eli Ricks and Terrace Marshall to make that room on the squad for the two new players.

That said, it’s probably expected that those two will be back unless they find new homes. The Eagles did the same thing last year where they’d cycle through 4-5 players on one or two week cycles so that they have a few extra players ready and familiar with the team to join if it’s needed.

The Eagles also placed Willie Lampkin on IR. That’s the move the Rams should have made if they actually valued keeping him on their roster – a move that cost the Eagles as they lost both Trevor Keegan and Tristin McCollum to waivers when trying to make those follow-up moves.

It will leave an open spot on the 53-man roster for the team to elevate someone from the practice squad or target another free agent.