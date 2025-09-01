Eagles Roster Moves: Kenyon Green Signed To 53-Man, Terrace Marshall Back On Practice Squad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It certainly seemed like a very bad sign for the career of Kenyon Green when he was cut as the Eagles made their initial 53-man roster.

On Sunday, the team officially made a move to stop a bit of their roster juggling and that benefitted Green as he was placed back on the 53-man roster.

We’ve signed OL Kenyon Green to the active roster and WR Terrace Marshall to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/QwK2cGaLFa — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2025



The Birds had been sitting on an empty roster spot for a few days following placing Willie Lampkin on IR.

Presumably, the team would have liked to have used the spot to bring back Tristin McCollum or Trevor Keegan, who were the two players cut after the initial roster was set to make room for the roster additions, but both players were claimed and unavailable.

Now Green, who dealt with injuries this preseason, finds himself back on the 53-man roster and Terrace Marshall rejoins the team after his release two days earlier.

The extra spot being available means they will likely have to do a bit less juggling of practice squad spots for a few weeks as currently only Eli Ricks would seem to be their only unsigned target they’d like to be ready to re-join the team if needed.