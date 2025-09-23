Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Claim Xavier Gipson, Waive Kenyon Green

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have decided to take a shot on Xavier Gipson.

On Monday, the team announced they had claimed the receiver who had been waived by the Giants on Saturday.

He spend just over a week with the Giants after spending the first two seasons of his career, all of camp, and then the first week of the season with the other New York team, the Jets.

We’ve claimed WR Xavier Gipson and waived OL Kenyon Green. pic.twitter.com/qou4T5q7yR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 22, 2025

The Eagles could be looking at Gipson for two reasons: the first being that he’s an option as a returner and Tank Bigsby struggled in his first game with the Eagles, the second being that depth receiver Darius Cooper was injured during the game last week and left the game.

In his rookie season as an undrafted free agent, Gipson posted 229 yards on 21 catches for the Zach Wilson-led Jets. Last year he was a depth player, recording only six catches for 39 yards.

As a returner, he’s had 68 punt returns and 44 kickoff returns since joining the league. He’s got a solid 8.9 yards per punt return and 26-yard average return on kickoffs, but he does carry the fumble risk – he’s fumbled 10 times over 35 games and the latest in week one this season is what led to his release from the Jets.

To make room, it is another time being waived for Kenyon Green.

The former first-rounder was waived back on September 6, but the Eagles had an open roster spot and opted to bring the veteran back just last week. At this point, it’d seem unlikely he’s picked up by another team and more likely he’s back in Philadelphia again this season.