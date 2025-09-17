Eagles Roster Moves: Kenyon Green Returns

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have brought back Kenyon Green.

Green was waived back on September 6, but the Eagles had an open roster spot and opted to bring the veteran back.

We’ve signed G Kenyon Green to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/n2uJPHqC4D — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 17, 2025



Green was inactive for the Cowboys game.

The open spot has been available since the Chiefs game as the Birds placed Cameron Williams on IR when they announced their practice squad elevations.

Since both played OL, the team brings in an extra depth lineman in to replace the rookie with someone else who is already familiar with the team and offense.