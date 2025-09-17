Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Kenyon Green Returns

Paul Bowman photo
By
Paul Bowman
Author photo
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).

All posts by Paul Bowman
Sports Editor

Published16 minutes ago on September 17, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kenyon Green, Eagles

The Eagles have brought back Kenyon Green.

Green was waived back on September 6, but the Eagles had an open roster spot and opted to bring the veteran back.


Green was inactive for the Cowboys game.

The open spot has been available since the Chiefs game as the Birds placed Cameron Williams on IR when they announced their practice squad elevations.

Since both played OL, the team brings in an extra depth lineman in to replace the rookie with someone else who is already familiar with the team and offense.