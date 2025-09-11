Eagles Roster Moves: Gabe Hall Returns To Practice Squad

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles waive Gabe Hall two days ago, to make some room on the roster.

Less than a day later, the team added Jacob Sykes to the practice squad to refill the position.

On Thursday, the team was able to bring back Hall after he cleared waivers.

We’ve signed DT Gabe Hall to the practice squad and released DT Jacob Sykes from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/lTH7QiiyEa — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2025

Sykes is once again out to make the room for Hall on the practice squad.

The Eagles will be able to elevate Hall, if needed, so he may still be active on some gamedays.