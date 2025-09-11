Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Gabe Hall Returns To Practice Squad

Gabe Hall

The Eagles waive Gabe Hall two days ago, to make some room on the roster.

Less than a day later, the team added Jacob Sykes to the practice squad to refill the position.

On Thursday, the team was able to bring back Hall after he cleared waivers.

Sykes is once again out to make the room for Hall on the practice squad.

The Eagles will be able to elevate Hall, if needed, so he may still be active on some gamedays.