Surprising Move: Eagles Land WR John Metchie from Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a surprising move by snagging wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans, giving their receiving corps an unexpected boost. In exchange, the Eagles sent tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick to Houston, picking up Metchie and a 2026 sixth-rounder in return.

Full trade: 🏈Texans receive: TE Harrison Bryant and a 5th-round pick. 🏈Eagles receive: WR John Metchie and a 6th-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2025

Metchie, a 2022 second-round pick, has overcome tremendous adversity. After missing his rookie season due to a leukemia diagnosis, he returned to the field in 2023 contributing with 40 catches for 412 yards and a touchdown over two active seasons. In 2024, he added 24 receptions for 254 yards and another touchdown.

For the Eagles, Metchie joins an already star-studded lineup featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. Bonus points: he’s already familiar with Smith from their Alabama days, which could mean instant chemistry and some fireworks on the field this season.

Houston gets a depth piece tight end in Bryant, who’ll help fill the void left by Brevin Jordan’s season-ending knee injury, plus a future draft pick to sweeten the deal.

This trade is one of those “wait, what?!” moments that could shake up the NFL landscape. The Eagles clearly aren’t playing it safe—they’re going for bold moves to keep their offense humming in 2025.

