Eagles Transactions: Birds Expected To Release Parris Campbell

The Eagles will reportedly be releasing receiver Parris Campbell.

The move may seem odd on the surface, but the impending returns of rookie WR Ainias Smith and TE Albert O would require roster spots and Campbell finds himself toward the end of the roster fringe.

The #Eagles are releasing WR Parris Campbell, source says. Campbell had 6 catches for 30 yards and a TD in four games with Philly. pic.twitter.com/maujpFZvcJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 22, 2024

Campbell had dropped to just 13 snaps on offense against the Giants with the return of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in recent weeks.

Campbell had joined the Eagles as a free agent this offseason but was pushed out of position due to an injury and the acquisition of Jahan Dotson. He stuck on the practice squad and was elevated for gameday before he was signed to the active roster earlier this month.

It remains to be seen what the Eagles will do with Campbell. Particularly with John Ross hitting IR on the practice squad, the team could probably use that veteran presence and depth on the squad. That said, with elevations used already, there is less value in his services as a practice squad player.

Ainias Smith, who showed nothing at all this preseason, would seem likely to be the player to take his spot given the position.

Campbell was a solid player for the Eagles and despite limited snaps, he was one of the few “third option or lower” players that Hurts would seem to consider throwing to. Campbell received seven targets from the QB in limited snaps. For comparison, Jahan Dotson has had just 13 in significantly more snaps and it isn’t because Campbell could get more open than Dotson does.

The move has not been made official just yet.