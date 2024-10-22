Eagles

Eagles Transactions: Birds Expected To Release Parris Campbell

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Transactions: Birds Expected To Release Parris Campbell Nathan Ray Seebeck, Imagn Images

The Eagles will reportedly be releasing receiver Parris Campbell.

The move may seem odd on the surface, but the impending returns of rookie WR Ainias Smith and TE Albert O would require roster spots and Campbell finds himself toward the end of the roster fringe.

Campbell had dropped to just 13 snaps on offense against the Giants with the return of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in recent weeks.

Campbell had joined the Eagles as a free agent this offseason but was pushed out of position due to an injury and the acquisition of Jahan Dotson. He stuck on the practice squad and was elevated for gameday before he was signed to the active roster earlier this month.

It remains to be seen what the Eagles will do with Campbell. Particularly with John Ross hitting IR on the practice squad, the team could probably use that veteran presence and depth on the squad. That said, with elevations used already, there is less value in his services as a practice squad player.

Ainias Smith, who showed nothing at all this preseason, would seem likely to be the player to take his spot given the position.

Campbell was a solid player for the Eagles and despite limited snaps, he was one of the few “third option or lower” players that Hurts would seem to consider throwing to. Campbell received seven targets from the QB in limited snaps. For comparison, Jahan Dotson has had just 13 in significantly more snaps and it isn’t because Campbell could get more open than Dotson does.

The move has not been made official just yet.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: John Ross Hits IR, Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields Added To Practice Squad

Eagles Injury Update: John Ross Hits IR, Penn State’s Tariq Castro-Fields Added To Practice Squad

Author image Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Saquon Dominates In Return To New York
Eagles Postgame Report: Saquon Dominates In Return To New York
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 20 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 14 2024
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Win Dogfight Over Browns
Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Win Dogfight Over Browns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 13 2024
Eagles
CAA Parts Ways with Former Birds D-End Haason Reddick over Holdout
CAA Parts Ways with Former Birds D-End Haason Reddick over Holdout
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 11 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Linebacker Devin White Released
Eagles Transactions: Linebacker Devin White Released
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 8 2024
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Unprepared In Tampa Bay
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Unprepared In Tampa Bay
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 29 2024
Go to top button