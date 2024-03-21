Eagles

NFL Free Agency: Parris Campbell Headed To Philadelphia

Paul Bowman
NFL Free Agency: Parris Campbell Headed To Philadelphia

The Eagles are continuing to do work on their receiving corps.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles have agreed to a deal with Parris Campbell.

Campbell would seem likely to compete for the third receiver spot on the Eagles with DeVante Parker.

One potentially meaningful note on Campbell is that he was a kick returner for the Colts in 2019 and for the Giants last season. That may be a path to the roster for him since the Eagles had used Boston Scott on kick returns for the past several years and have not yet re-signed the running back.

Campbell is also just two years removed from a 2022 season where he put up 623 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts. He served as a starter that year and, if he can take control of the WR3 role and replicate that season as the Eagles fourth option (not including any RB), that’d make for a great passing offense.

Last season, he was mostly a depth option for the Giants, putting up 104 yards in just eight games of playing over 20% of offensive snaps.

The 2019 second-round pick out of Ohio State hasn’t been the player that the Colts had hoped for when drafting him that high, but he has shown the talent that could make him a good complementary piece in the Eagles passing game.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade:

QB Kenny Pickett

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

