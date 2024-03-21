NFL Free Agency: Parris Campbell Headed To Philadelphia

The Eagles are continuing to do work on their receiving corps.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles have agreed to a deal with Parris Campbell.
Former Giants WR Parris Campbell reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zkjfEuFrxh
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2024
Campbell would seem likely to compete for the third receiver spot on the Eagles with DeVante Parker.
One potentially meaningful note on Campbell is that he was a kick returner for the Colts in 2019 and for the Giants last season. That may be a path to the roster for him since the Eagles had used Boston Scott on kick returns for the past several years and have not yet re-signed the running back.
Campbell is also just two years removed from a 2022 season where he put up 623 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts. He served as a starter that year and, if he can take control of the WR3 role and replicate that season as the Eagles fourth option (not including any RB), that’d make for a great passing offense.
Last season, he was mostly a depth option for the Giants, putting up 104 yards in just eight games of playing over 20% of offensive snaps.
The 2019 second-round pick out of Ohio State hasn’t been the player that the Colts had hoped for when drafting him that high, but he has shown the talent that could make him a good complementary piece in the Eagles passing game.
Eagles Offseason Recap:
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
LB Oren Burks
DT PJ Mustipher
WR Parris Campbell
DE Josh Sweat
QB Kenny Pickett
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
OL Jack Driscoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox